Robert Hinchcliffe Buys 15,000 Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,639,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,979,639.25.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,950.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 1,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$920.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 7,700 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,392.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 2,300 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$2,208.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 13,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,740.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$9,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$5,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,210.00.

GWM opened at C$0.70 on Tuesday. Galway Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$125.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

