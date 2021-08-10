Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 116.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 550.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,832,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 376.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 466.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after buying an additional 136,993 shares in the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher Carvalho sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $3,756,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last 90 days.

RBLX opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

