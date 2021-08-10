Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. 541,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,447. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.77.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

