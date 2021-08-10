Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCKY. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,992 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,852.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

