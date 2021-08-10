Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT Raised to GBX 116 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 259 ($3.38).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of LON:RR traded down GBX 3.34 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 109.08 ($1.43). 34,179,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.38. The company has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £979.05 ($1,279.14). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.