Roth Capital Boosts The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $105.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JYNT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Joint has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.43.

JYNT opened at $103.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,403,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,971 shares of company stock worth $33,884,204. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

