Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 3,469 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $219.95 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

