Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 694 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

