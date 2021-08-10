Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 7,658 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.11% of Covanta worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

