Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.85. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

