Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,044 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Altria Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

