Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 219 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 150.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth $200,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.65.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

