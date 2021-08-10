Router Protocol Price Tops $4.50 on Exchanges (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Router Protocol has a market cap of $25.73 million and $2.85 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.50 or 0.00010040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00045027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00157852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00146399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,695.07 or 0.99706069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.05 or 0.00812130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,717,608 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars.

