Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 35,329 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 728.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 599.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

