Royal Bank of Canada Buys 133,990 Shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) by 609.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVAC. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 433.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,357 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,472,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,961,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,476,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,483,000.

Shares of SVAC stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

