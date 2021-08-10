Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 80,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,817 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,894,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,344 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.