Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.52 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $76,925,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 25.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.