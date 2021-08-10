Royal Bank of Canada Increases Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $19.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

