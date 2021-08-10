Royal Bank of Canada Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $54.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.71.

CTVA opened at $45.18 on Monday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

