Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 3,318.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.90.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RETA. increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 in the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

