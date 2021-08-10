Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

LGRDY stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Legrand has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $22.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

