Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Down 1.6%

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63). 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 42,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Rua Life Sciences alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.19. The firm has a market cap of £27.73 million and a P/E ratio of -15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.67.

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Rua Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rua Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.