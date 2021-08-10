S.Finance (SFG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $538,937.00

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $25,759.79 and $538,937.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.04 or 0.00845332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00107414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00041298 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

SFG is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

