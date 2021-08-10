Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS:SCCB opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

