SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.72 ($20.84).

Shares of SFQ opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.42 million and a PE ratio of 36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.35. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €5.50 ($6.47) and a fifty-two week high of €14.49 ($17.05). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.21.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

