Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Saga Communications stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.
Saga Communications Company Profile
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
