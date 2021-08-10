Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Saga Communications stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saga Communications by 45.7% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saga Communications by 210.7% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Saga Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Saga Communications by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 34,337 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

