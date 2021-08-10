SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,901 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 439,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 355,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -247.49 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.16.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.