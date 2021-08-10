Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Vistra by 8.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,637,000 after acquiring an additional 906,244 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vistra by 86.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 483,993 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,870,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 9.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,380,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 543,999 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

VST opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

