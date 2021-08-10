Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $580,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 671.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of PLTR opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at $73,581,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $13,315,414.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,427,993.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock valued at $186,054,334 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.