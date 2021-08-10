Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FUBO stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

