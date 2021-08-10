Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $164.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.55. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $237.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.