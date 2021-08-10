Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

FIGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.91.

Shares of FIGS opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

