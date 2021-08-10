Sanderson Farms Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 858 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,108% compared to the typical volume of 71 call options.

SAFM opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $112.30 and a 1-year high of $196.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.