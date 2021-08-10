Sanderson Farms Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 858 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,108% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.
NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $112.30 and a 52-week high of $196.38.
Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.
Sanderson Farms Company Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.