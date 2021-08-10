Sanderson Farms Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 858 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,108% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $112.30 and a 52-week high of $196.38.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

