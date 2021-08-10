SandRidge Permian Trust (PERS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 27th

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 145.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of PERS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 353,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,368. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

