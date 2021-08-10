SandRidge Permian Trust (PERS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 27th

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 145.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of PERS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 353,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,368. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44.
SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile
