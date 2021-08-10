Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.98.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.