Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to C$12.75

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.98.
Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $9.67.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
