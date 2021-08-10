Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to C$12.75

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.98.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 238,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

