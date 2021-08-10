Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Set at $7.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.98.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 1,502,435 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at $8,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 813,840 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at $3,066,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 299,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

