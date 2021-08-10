Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Set at $7.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.98.
Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $9.67.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
