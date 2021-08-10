Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €52.65 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €89.59 ($105.41).

Shares of HFG opened at €76.80 ($90.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.44. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 52-week high of €89.10 ($104.82).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

