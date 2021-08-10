Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives €97.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €97.88 ($115.15).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of EPA:SAN traded up €1.13 ($1.33) on Monday, hitting €86.25 ($101.47). The company had a trading volume of 1,935,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €87.27. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

