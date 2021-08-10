Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Switch worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Switch by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth $19,951,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 36.7% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,667 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Barclays raised their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988 in the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Switch stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

