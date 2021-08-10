Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Switch worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Switch by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at $73,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,951,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 36.7% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. On average, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,213,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $5,232,240.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

