Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

