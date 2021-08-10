Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $230.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

