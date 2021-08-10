Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 60 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 168.3% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 133.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $51,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $272.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.52. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $187.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

