SB Financial Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.75. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $130.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.