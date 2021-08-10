Scala (XLA) 1-Day Volume Tops $8,556.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. Scala has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $8,556.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00045271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.86 or 0.00156235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00147100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,645.45 or 1.00647588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.57 or 0.00821519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

