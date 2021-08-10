Schroder Investment Management Group Has $958,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,702 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,648,000 after buying an additional 586,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after buying an additional 3,013,971 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,882 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

