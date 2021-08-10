Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Comerica were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Comerica by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $88,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

CMA opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.