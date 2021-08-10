Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.18 Million in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of NextGen Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 541,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $23,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 104,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 961,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

